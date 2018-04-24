Students, faculty remember professor killed while biking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. -- A 58-year-old Grossmont College professor was remembered Tuesday for his tireless spirit and lifetime of service to his students.

Scores of family members, students and faculty gathered to pay tribute to Brian Jennings, who was riding his mountain bike when he was hit and killed by a minivan driver who fell asleep at the wheel on Highway 80 last week.

Jennings worked for over a decade at Grossmont College, where he taught political science and inspired bright-eyed students to attempt to change their government in a positive way.

Jennings was an accomplished cyclist who spent his life riding to the highest peaks in California, Nevada and Arizona. Friends of the lifelong adventurer said if Jennings had a bucket list, it was likely that every box had been checked off.

A memorial celebration will be held May 12 at 4 p.m. at Cuyamaca College.