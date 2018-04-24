San Diego County continues to see uptick in gas prices

SAN DIEGO– The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose nine-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.617, its highest amount since Aug. 24, 2015.

The average price has increased 13 of the past 14 days, rising 6.7 cents, including one-tenth of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4 cents more than one week ago, 12.8 cents higher than one month ago and 59.2 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 49.5 cents since the start of the year.