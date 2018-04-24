Police investigate baby’s death at home in Tierrasanta

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police were investigating the death of a baby Tuesday at a home in the 3100 Minuteman Street in Tierrasanta, an SDPD spokesman said.

The home is located in a neighborhood of military housing.

There are no immediate indications that the fatality, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m., is suspicious, he said.

The age and gender of the child — described only as an infant — are not immediately available.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.