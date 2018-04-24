× Woman killed, suspected shooter in custody following standoff in Harbor Gateway area

GARDENA, Calif. — A woman is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody following a standoff at a home in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles where a fire broke out earlier Tuesday morning, KTLA reports.

The incident occurred at a home in the 15400 block of South Orchard Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Plair confirmed.

At about 5:30 a.m. , the situation was described by Plair as an active shooter situation concerning an assault with a deadly weapon.

The gunman was apparently barricaded in the home, Plair said later.

The suspect was taken into custody about 6:30 a.m. and was being treated at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, LAPD Officer Lomeli said. The condition of the suspect was unknown

A woman who was wounded in the incident has died, Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said. She was believed to be about 50 years old.

A 25-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting, according to Scott. But it was unclear if that person was the suspected shooter.

The shooting and barricade took place at the same location where a fire was broke out about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the two-story home in about 12 minutes, Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman stated in a news alert.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.