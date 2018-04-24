11-year-old girl escapes would-be kidnapper in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. — An attempted kidnapping was reported Tuesday in Jamul, prompting deputies to provide extra patrols for the rest of the week.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near Jamul Primary School on Lyons Valley Road, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

An 11-year-old girl on a nearby dirt trail was approached and forcibly grabbed by a male, according to Sgt. K. Menzies. The child, who suffered a minor abrasion on her harm, was able to escape.

Deputies searched the area with the help of a helicopter but did not find the suspect.

Deputies will provide extra patrols before and after school for the remainder of the week.

All schools in the Jamul Dulzura Union School District will start at their normally scheduled time.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Rancho San Diego Station are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.