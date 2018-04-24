Authorities seek help from public in violent San Ysidro home invasion

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying a burglar who assaulted an 82-year-old San Ysidro woman and stole her car after she caught him looting her home.

The octogenarian returned from an outing on the morning of March 29 to find the thief in the living room of her residence in the 200 block of West Park Avenue, according to San Diego police.

The intruder grabbed the woman, threw her down, threatened her with a knife and demanded she give him her car keys. She complied, and he fled in the woman’s silver 2003 Toyota Camry with various items he had stolen from her home.

Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of scrapes and bruises to her hands and head.

Officers found the woman’s car abandoned a few blocks from her residence about an hour after the crime was reported.

Police have released an artist’s rendering of the perpetrator, described as a roughly 30-year-old, 5-foot-7-inch Latino with a thin mustache.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.