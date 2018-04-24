× Authorities respond to active shooter situation where house earlier caught fire in Los Angeles

GARDENA, Calif. — Authorities are responding to a shooting at a home in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles where a fire broke out earlier Tuesday morning, reports KTLA.

The incident was taking place at a home in the 15400 block of South Orchard Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Plair confirmed.

At about 5:30 a.m. , the situation was described by Plair as an active shooter situation concerning an assault with a deadly weapon.

The gunman was apparently barricaded in the home, Plair said about 5:45 a.m.

No word was initially given on whether anyone was wounded in the shooting.

The shooting was taking place at the same location where a fire was reported about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the two-story home in about 12 minutes, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman stated in a news alert.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

