Semi-truck overturns on NB I-805

SAN DIEGO– The driver of a semi-truck was taken to a local hospital after his semi-truck overturned Monday, said authorities.
The tractor trailer crashed and rolled onto its side on Northbound Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue.
The off-ramp at Balboa Ave. at Interstate 805 is closed.
Also closed are the westbound and eastbound on-ramps to the Northbound 805 at Balboa Ave.
Closures are expected for two hours.
The driver is expected to be okay with non-life-threatening injuries.
32.828391 -117.144123