Semi-truck overturns on NB I-805

SAN DIEGO– The driver of a semi-truck was taken to a local hospital after his semi-truck overturned Monday, said authorities.

The tractor trailer crashed and rolled onto its side on Northbound Interstate 805 at Balboa Avenue.

The off-ramp at Balboa Ave. at Interstate 805 is closed.

Also closed are the westbound and eastbound on-ramps to the Northbound 805 at Balboa Ave.

Closures are expected for two hours.

The driver is expected to be okay with non-life-threatening injuries.