Escondido police make arrest in 1986 cold case homicide

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Escondido Police Department made an arrest in a 1986 cold case homicide Monday.

Police say 75-year-old Richard Finney was found stabbed to death on November 13, 1986. A suspect was never identified, although fingerprints and blood evidence collected at the scene.

Detectives added multiple items belonging to Finney were stolen.

In 2007, the case was re-opened by Cold Case Detectives, Chuck Gaylor and Normal Wight with Escondido police.

Forensic fingerprint expert, Cassaundra Barnes, used new technology that allowed for a higher quality image of the fingerprint collected at Finney’s apartment.

The fingerprint image, along with DNA profile testing led investigators to Nathan Eugene Mathis, a 62-year-old residing in Ontario, Calif.

Mathis was located and arrested at his home on April 18 and is being held on a $3,000,000 bond.

Finney’s grandchildren were notified about the arrest.

“It means everything to us that you continually worked the the case for 32 years. I don’t know how to repay someone for their efforts other than I will never forget what you did for our family,” said Catherine Turi Hollis, Finney’s granddaughter.