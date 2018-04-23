Horse rescue in Valley Center to close amid controversy

SAN DIEGO– An embattled horse rescue operation in Valley Center, the subject of relentless Internet attacks the past year about its fundraising tactics and treatment of horses, is shutting down.

Michelle Cochran, owner of HiCaliber Horse Rescue, posted on Facebook Saturday she has decided to cease rescuing horses and will be adopting out the more than 100 animals still on her ranch, San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

She said the attacks on her character and the rescue’s credibility have made it impossible to raise the kind of money needed to continue operations, even though the state’s Attorney General’s Office cleared the rescue to start fundraising again earlier this month following a suspension because of tax paperwork issues.

She also said she fears for her life because she has received numerous death threats.

