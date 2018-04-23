Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Coronado hospital

SAN DIEGO — Homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a teenage male was taken to the Coronado hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Around 7:30 p.m., San Diego police received a call from Coronado police that a gunshot victim had been taken to Sharp Coronado Hospital, according to Lt. Anthony Dupree of San Diego Homicide Unit. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The two people who took the victim to the hospital were detained for questioning.

Police are in the 3300 block of Olivewood Terrace in Mountain View, investigating the possible original incident.

Officers have not released the identity of the victim, who police say was around 18 years old.

32.694122 -117.168371