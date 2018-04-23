Former NFL player apologizes after prom photo with daughter, handgun go viral

Prom season is officially in full swing, with photos of the dresses and tuxes being posted all over social media.

But one young man got to go to prom and a gun show over the weekend, and a photo of his experience has gone viral, FOX 8 reported.

Dad and former NFL player Jay Feely took to his Twitter account to wish his daughter and her date a great time at prom. It looks like a simple enough photo, until you look closely at his right hand.

Wishing my beautiful daughter and her date a great time at prom #BadBoys pic.twitter.com/T5JRZQYq9e — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018

The photo sparked a heated debate online, with some saying it was all in good fun while others said he went to far.

Feely later tweeted that the photo was intended to be a joke and that he takes gun safety seriously. The gun wasn’t loaded and didn’t have a clip in it, he said.

The prom picture I posted was obviously intended to be a joke. My Daughter has dated her boyfriend for over a year and they knew I was joking.

I take gun safety seriously (the gun was not loaded and had no clip in) and I did not intend to be insensitive to that important issue — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2018