Fire torches Escondido house garage, attic

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A fire that started on a fence scorched the garage and attic of a home on a cul-de-sac near Reidy Creek Golf Course in the North Broadway neighborhood of Escondido, authorities said Monday.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons around 10:35 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Boleroridge Place, officials from the Escondido Fire Department said in a statement. It was initially reported as an exterior fence that was burning.

When fire crews arrived, they found that flames had spread to the garage and attic space of the home, officials said. Firefighters began aggressively battling the flames and knocked down the blaze within 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the exterior garage wall, eaves and attic space sustained moderate damage, officials said.

Four EFD engines, one truck, one ambulance and a battalion chief responded to the blaze, officials said. Escondido police helped close roads in the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.