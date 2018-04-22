Home ‘engulfed’ in flames after suspected DUI crash

SAN DIEGO — A Mira Mesa home was “fully engulfed” in flames Sunday night after a suspected DUI driver crashed into the house, severing a gas line.

Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the scene on Ferndale Street near Westonhill Drive at about 8:30 p.m.

San Diego Police Department confirmed that a driver hit a parked car and then smashed into the garage of a home, breaking the gas line. The home then became engulfed in flames, according to SDPD.

San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Monica Munoz told FOX 5 that the flames started in the car and then spread to the garage and the rest of the home.

The residents were outside of the home when fire crews arrived — Munoz said three adults and two dogs would be displaced by the fire. No injuries were immediately reported.

Police said the driver remained on the scene after the crash. Police are investigating the accident as a possible DUI.

We will update this breaking news story as we learn more.