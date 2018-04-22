Brush fire shuts down highways in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a series of small spot fires near the junction of state Route 905 and Interstate 805 near San Ysidro Sunday.

California Highway Patrol shut down portions of both freeways in the area and crews put out the blaze within about an hour.

Caltrans San Diego announced that the southbound I-805 connector to eastbound SR-905 was closed, and eastbound traffic was diverted off to Picador Blvd due to heavy smoke.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Caltrans announced the 805-905 connector had reopened.

The blaze appeared to be a series of small spot fires across about a mile of grass along the highways. Arson investigators were on-scene as crews put out the last of the flames.

No structures were reported damaged.