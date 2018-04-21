× World War II vets put aviation history on display in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. — It’s a rare, up-close look at history for visitors on the Wings of Freedom Tour with World War II aircraft on display at Palomar Airport in Carlsbad.

It’s also special for 96-year-old Carlsbad resident John Yoder who flew a B-17 Flying Fortress during bombing missions in Germany.

“We were too young to know how dangerous it was – just kept doing it. I’m very fond of the airplane – it’s such a beautiful airplane,” said Yoder.

The opportunity to hear stories from war vets and step inside the treasures of aviation is pretty exciting for people of all ages.

“Awesome! It was the best. I’ve never been in one of those before. That’s the best thing I could ever get,” said David Gary, a young visitor from San Marcos.

Ed Davidson, a 95-year-old La Jolla resident, was also a B-17 pilot. During his seventh combat mission the Germans shot down his plane.

“They took us as prisoners of war. I spent 16 months as a prisoner of war — Stalag Luft 1 in Germany. Had my 21st birthday there. Was liberated May, 1945 by the Russians,” said Davidson.

The Purple Heart recipient says the memories remain crystal clear. He’s glad the Wings of Freedom tour continues as a reminder for others.

“It’s a flying museum. It’s good to see all the kids out here. So many of the younger generation don’t understand what it was,” said Davidson.