Rising gas prices continue to impact San Diegans

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose seven-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.599.

The average price has increased 10 of the past 11 days, rising 4.9 cents, including 1.2 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.7 cents more than one week ago, 14.8 cents higher than one month ago and 57.2 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 47.7 cents since the start of the year.