Inmate found dead in his cell at San Diego jail

SAN DIEGO — An inmate died inside his cell Saturday at the San Diego Central Jail, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies doing a security check at the San Diego Central Jail found an unresponsive inmate inside his cell, according to SD sheriff’s Lt. Michael Blevins. Deputies and medical professionals performed life-saving efforts on the man, but they were unsuccessful.

There was no initial evidence of foul play or suicide, but the death remains under investigation, Blevins said. An autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.

The inmate’s name and age were withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the death was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at (858) 974-2321 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.