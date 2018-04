× Firefighters battle Paradise Hills blaze

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Calle Cumbre in Paradise Hills Saturday evening, providing medical attention to at least two victims.

The calls came in just after 10:15 p.m. from a home near the 54 freeway.

As of 10:40, fire crews from San Diego Fire-Rescue and National City were battling the flames and searching a garage in the home for more victims.

