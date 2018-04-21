Coast Guard assists boaters aboard sinking vessel

LA JOLLA, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard was forced to assist a group of boaters on a yacht that was taking on water of the coast of La Jolla, officials said Saturday.

The incident began about 10:30 a.m. Friday, when the Coast Guard received word that the 80-foot vessel Mahana was taking on water about 18 miles from the shore, according to Petty Officer Rob Simpson.

A Jayhawk helicopter was launched to assist the seven people aboard the vessel, Simpson said. San Diego lifeguards and a U.S. Navy vessel also responded to the Mahana.

The Jayhawk crew arrived at about 11:15 a.m. A rescue swimmer and a de- watering pump were sent down to the distressed boat, Simpson said.

Once the pump was able to slow the rate at which the Mahana was taking on water, the crew were able to head back to port.

The boat was safely moored in Mission Bay by around 1:45 p.m., according to Simpson.