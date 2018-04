SAN DIEGO — A hiker found a body in a Linda Vista canyon area Saturday evening, San Diego Police Department confirmed.

The hiker reported the body in Tecolote Canyon, north of the University of San Diego, just after 5 p.m.

Police went to the area near High Knoll Road and Franekel Way to confirm the discovery. A medical examiner was called to the scene and determined that there was no foul play in the death.

SDPD said the deceased was a white male.