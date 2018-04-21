Blaze at abandoned home sends firefighter to hospital

SAN DIEGO– A firefighter was injured battling a house fire in Encanto early Saturday.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. in a two-story, abandoned home near the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Otay Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire crews from San Diego as well as the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department were at the scene for several hours.

The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was not burned and is expected to recover.

The home where the fire took place was evaluated and red-tagged by a city engineer, meaning no one will be allowed to enter the building due to structural problems, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.