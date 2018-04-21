× Arson suspected in fire that ravaged City Heights home

SAN DIEGO — A fire that burned a City Heights home early this morning was no accident, authorities said.

The blaze started about 3 a.m. in a two-story house on 42nd Street near University Avenue, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said.

Arson investigators believe the fire was intentionally set, but no arrests have been made, according to the Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the fire. The home was already “well-involved” when crews arrived, SDFD Shift Commander David Connor said, and firefighters had to work defensively to contain the blaze.

SDFD was able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby homes in the crowded neighborhood.

The battle was complicated by power lines that fell down on to fire equipment.

Two adults were displaced by the blaze — both were being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured.

The fire dealt about $200,000 of damage to the home, plus $100,000 of damage to the home’s contents, fire officials said.