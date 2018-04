SAN DIEGO– A 3-year-old boy was stuck by a pickup truck at Crawford High School in El Cerrito Saturday, said police.

Police say their preliminary investigation says the boy stepped in front of the truck in the Quad section of the high school.

A 31-year-old male driver struck the boy and rolled over his head, said police.

The 3-year-old suffered abrasions and two skull fractures.

The boy’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.