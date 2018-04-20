Poway students call for more mental health counselors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. - Students from Del Norte High School stood before their school board Thursday demanding more mental health counselors on campus.

Dozens of school activists told FOX 5 the ration of one counselor to 500 students is unacceptable in light of the recent school shooting threats across San Diego.

“I live in fear that one day that boy could come in and shot me with a gun,” said Nicole Parks, a senior from Del Norte.

Addressing the school board, students said administrators need to help intercept troubled youth who might need some support before they become violent.

“Our counselors are wonderful they are capable, but I have to say that’s a lot of students to have to support,” said Greg Mizel, the principal of Del Norte.

Students plan to walk out of class Friday at 10 a.m. demanding more mental health support.

“People are connected with so many devices these days, but we feel more disconnect than ever,” said Stephan Abrams, a student at Del Norte. “We need to get students the mental health support they need.”