North Korean leader suspends nuclear, missile testing

SAN DIEGO -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the regime no longer needs nuclear tests or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, state-run KCNA reported Saturday.

Kim said Saturday that "under the proven condition of complete nuclear weapons, we no longer need any nuclear tests, mid-range and intercontinental ballistic rocket tests, and that the nuclear test site in northern area has also completed its mission," as quoted by KCNA.

A White House official said President Donald Trump is aware of the development on missile testing and closing the nuclear site. The White House will first assess the situation before commenting, the source told CNN.

A North Korea source told CNN that Kim has finally decided to open up a new chapter for his nation.

Kim has committed himself to the path of denuclearization and will now focus solely on economic growth and improving the national economy, the source said.

The North Korean leader has realized the best path forward is to normalize relations with other countries, the source added. He is finally being recognized by the international community, and this is a historic, timely opportunity, the source said.

Leaders from North Korea and South Korea are scheduled to meet at a summit next week.

