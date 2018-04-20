Luiseno tribe member arrested for alleged embezzlement

SAN DIEGO – A former employee of the La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians’ governing council was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing about $68,000 from the tribe.

Deputies took 35-year-old Destiny Nelson, a member of the Pauma Valley- area tribe, into custody on suspicion of embezzlement, identity theft, forgery and grand theft, according to sheriff’s officials.

The arrest stemmed from a criminal investigation that began in late September, when the tribe’s governing council reported suspicious transactions among its finances, Detective Mark Kelley said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Cyber/Financial Crimes Unit headed up the probe, Kelley said.