× Jury deadlocks on most serious charges in Lyft driver’s death

SAN DIEGO – A judge declared a mistrial Friday on the two most serious charges agains a man who was driving drunk when he fatally injured a Lyft driver, who was outside his car helping a sick passenger.

Steven Quintero, 26, was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and four other felonies related to the 2016 fatal collision. Prosecutors said Quintero was driving drunk when he hit and killed Henry Reyes of Escondido on October 1, 2016.

Jurors found Quintero guilty of DUI causing injury, DUI, hit and run with death and driving on a suspended license.They could not reach a unanimous verdict, however, on the two most serious charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and murder.

Reyes, a 41-year-old Lyft driver and aspiring dentist, had pulled over on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of state Route 94 because one of his three passengers was sick.

Prosecutors say Quintero slammed into the car from behind and drove off.

The defense attorney argued Quintero should not be charged with murder, adding that Quintero he has a severe learning disability. She said the negligent conduct of driving under the influence killed Reyes, but it was not technically murder.

The prosecutor said Quintero drove drunk despite having a prior DUI offense, showing no regard for human life.

The assistant district attorney prosecuting the case said she will decide whether to ask for a new trial on the two counts on which the jury deadlocked by May 4.