Elementary school teacher accused of distributing child porn

SAN DIEGO – An elementary school teacher in the San Diego Unified School District has been charged with distributing pornographic images of children.

David Gordon Weaks, 59, a fifth-grade teacher at Rosa Parks Elementary School in City Heights, was arrested Thursday and ordered held without bond, according to a news release from the Office of the U.S. Attorney Southern District of California.

On April 4, Homeland Security Investigations agents were able to download two videos containing child pornography from the internet protocol address associated with Weaks’ residence in San Diego.

Thursday morning, those agents along with officers associated with the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, searched Weaks’ home and seized multiple computers and other items containing child pornography.

Weaks is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.