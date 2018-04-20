California State University will not increase tuition in 2018

SAN DIEGO– The California State University will not raise tuition for the 2018-19 academic year, said Chancellor Timothy P. White.

“In light of California’s strong economy, California’s students and their families should not be saddled with additional financial burden to attain public higher education,” said White. “We will continue to make the case to lawmakers, who represent all Californians, that an educated citizenry should be at the top of the state’s highest priorities.”

The university encompasses 23 campuses, including San Diego State University and Cal State San Marcos.

“All of us must continue to advocate for adequate state funding that preserves quality education and improves access for qualified students,” said San Diego State University President Sally Roush.

CSU requested a budget of $263 million in November for the 2018-19 school year. Governor Jerry Brown approved $92.1 million of the university’s request.

CSU says its system is retraining, graduating and enrolling students at record levels.