‘Vermin infestation’ shuts down popular Eastlake restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- The popular neighborhood Italian restaurant Filippi's Pizza Grotto was closed Thursday, for what a notice from San Diego County's health department called a "vermin infestation."

A county website confirmed that the family-owned eatery did not pass a health inspection and was ordered closed Wednesday.

Would-be diners were seen approaching the restaurant and leaving disappointed on Thursday evening, though a worker inside the restaurant told FOX 5 that they expect to reopen on Friday.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.