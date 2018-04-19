× Qualcomm lays off 1,231 San Diego workers

SAN DIEGO – San Diego-based Qualcomm revealed Thursday that it slashed 1,231 jobs in San Diego and another 269 workers in the Bay Area, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The company revealed the size of the layoffs when it filed Worker Adjustment and Re-Training Act notices, as required by law.

Workers received notices of the mass layoff on Wednesday. They become effective June 19. They are part of a company plan to cut $1 billion in operating costs.

