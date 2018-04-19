President Trump thanks San Diego County for siding with him on sanctuary law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - President Donald Trump expressed his gratitude Thursday for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors who voted in favor of joining his lawsuit against California's sanctuary state law.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning stating, "Thank you San Diego County for defending the rule of law and supporting our lawsuit against California's illegal and unconstitutional 'Sanctuary' policies."

Thank you San Diego County for defending the rule of law and supporting our lawsuit against California's illegal and unconstitutional 'Sanctuary' policies. California's dangerous policies release violent criminals back into our communities, putting all Americans at risk. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2018

Supervisors voted Tuesday to file a court brief siding with the Trump administration in its lawsuit against California's so-called sanctuary law. With the vote San Diego became the most populous California county to rebuke state policies aimed at protecting some immigrants from deportation.

The sanctuary state law SB 54 limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities by barring local agencies from asking about immigration status or sharing information with federal authorities that's not available to the public.

While opponents believe the law obstructs the deportation of criminals by federal authorities supporters of sanctuary laws say they protect crime victims who might be too scared to report crimes if they fear being deported.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar said Wednesday the county's opposition to California's sanctuary state law is intended to send a message to Sacramento that immigration enforcement is vital in border communities.

"We're sending a clear message to Gov. (Jerry) Brown: enough is enough," Gaspar said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends." "He needs to follow the Constitution. He can't attempt to undermine federal immigration laws by implementing state laws that are having devastating impacts on the San Diego community that shares a border with Mexico."