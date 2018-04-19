× Hit-and-run driver still missing after injuring man as he helped stranded car

SAN DIEGO — Police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the hit-and-run driver whose Subaru station wagon struck and injured a man last week when he stopped to help a disabled motorist in Ocean Beach.

The crash happened just after midnight on April 9 in the 2900 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Robb Field, where the 26-year-old victim stopped his Lexus sedan to help two people stranded in a second Lexus that was broken down, San Diego police said.

“While the victim was standing next to the disabled vehicle, an unknown suspect driving southbound on Sunset Cliffs Boulevard struck the victim and the disabled vehicle,” Sgt. Victoria Houseman said. “The suspect continued driving southbound and fled the scene.”

The victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center with a fractured lower right leg and internal injuries, Houseman said. He was later released and is now recovering from his injuries at home.

Based on evidence left at the scene, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a green 1998 or 1999 Subaru Outback Legacy station wagon, the sergeant said. It sustained damage to the right front side, including the grill, a fog lamp and the right side mirror.

Anyone with information on the driver or the suspect vehicle was urged to call SDPD’s traffic division at (858) 495-7805 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest, and anonymous tipsters can also contact the agency at sdcrimestoppers.org.