× Final Portrait

You know the cliche about something being so boring it’s like watching paint dry? Well, this is like that — literally! We spend a lot of time watching paint dry, as the subject of the portrait, and the audience, wonder why more isn’t happening. Ironically, for a movie about legendary artist and sculptor Alberto Giacometti, who was known for his extremely thin female sculptures, this script is rather thin.

It’s the fifth film actor Stanley Tucci has written and directed (I highly recommend you seek out Big Night, about a pair of chefs). It’s nice that he didn’t want to do a straight biopic of Giacometti. Yet tackling one portrait, and only a few other things about his life, leaves us wanting to know more. Tell us what makes this temperamental genius tick. He’s one of those rare artists that’s getting rich while he’s still alive, yet he never seems satisfied with his work. It makes him rather insufferable.

Geoffrey Rush is perfectly cast as Giacometti. He’s as good in the role as he was in his Oscar-winning performance as the crazy pianist in Shine. Unfortunately, this movie made me think more of the boring Mr. Turner (about artist J.M.W. Turner) than Shine.

We watch as Giacometti hides the money he makes around his studio. We watch as he treats his wife Annette (Sylvie Testud of La Vie en Rose) like crap. Sometimes that includes having his favorite prostitute Caroline (Clemence Poesy of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows) show up to pose, dance, and do other things.

It’s the mid-60s in Paris, and a young art critic and writer named James Lord (Armie Hammer) has agreed to pose for a portrait. Little does he realize that some days Giacometti might only paint for a few minutes and want to go grab lunch. Other times, he might not even be at the studio. Lord continually changes his flight back to the States.

One thing I did find myself wondering is…would I put up with that? I realized yes…if an artist of that caliber wants to create something with your involvement, you’d be a fool not to partake. If Picasso wanted to paint me, and wanted me to cut my nose off and hold it near my ear, I probably would’ve considered it. Yet this doesn’t make the story any less boring to watch.

The pair occasionally have interesting conversations during their walks, or over a glass of wine. I enjoyed one bit about Picasso asking Giacometti for advice on a piece of work. Usually though, it just meanders.

It was interesting to see how he’d sometimes paint white over the entire thing he created to begin again; yet that merely made me want to find out more about what makes this talented guy tick. I wished Tucci would’ve delved more into his creative mind. Just showing Giacometti burning a few drawings (that would’ve fetched thousands of dollars), or walking into his workshop, picking up a completed sculpture, and smashing it on the ground…wasn’t enough.

Tony Shalhoub has an understated performance as his gentle brother Diego, who also works in the studio. He smiles a lot, and offers little in the way of understanding his brother’s eccentricities.

There were a few humorous moments. An interesting scene with a pair of pimps comes to mind.

Tucci obviously has an appreciation for Giacometti and the process of creating art. That shows. But 90 minutes spent watching a man stare at a canvas, or tell his subject not to move his face, got repetitive. Those 90 minutes watching the movie made me feel like how Lord must’ve felt spending two weeks sitting in that chair in front of Giacometti.

I brought a friend of mine that loves art and knew a lot about Giacometti. She enjoyed it, but thought the same thing as I — who is this movie for? Unless you’re a big fan of Giacometti, this probably isn’t the movie for you.

2 stars out of 5.