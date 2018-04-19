Cyclist killed by suspected sleepy driver was college professor

SAN DIEGO – Grossmont College political science professor who was an avid bicyclist was killed Tuesday in the Flinn Springs area when he was hit by a minivan driven by a woman who fell asleep, authorities said.

Brian Jennings, a 58-year-old Alpine resident, was riding his mountain bike when he was hit around 3:15 p.m. on eastbound Old Highway 80 east of Soldin Lane, the county Medical Examiner’s Office said.

He was wearing a helmet and riding in the bike lane when he was struck.

Driver who struck and killed cyclist in Flinn Springs had 4 kids riding in minivan https://t.co/awvNCUxrLd pic.twitter.com/Y8OSyPDR0E — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) April 19, 2018

The woman driving the Toyota Sienna, a 67-year-old Spring Valley resident, fell asleep at the wheel and drifted across the painted white line and onto the right-hand shoulder, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

After striking Jennings, the minivan hit a metal bus stop sign, a mailbox and ran into a parked Ford F-150. Investigators said it is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, said CHP Officer Travis Garrow.

Read more at San Diego Union-Tribune.

A memorial is planned for Jennings at Grossmont College Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.