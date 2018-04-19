Cops want duo for East County burglary and ID theft

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for help tracking down a man and a woman accused of stealing a woman’s purse and wracking up charges on her credit cards in East County.

The Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station said that on the evening of Feb. 3, the victim’s purse was stolen from a car parked on Old Ridge Road in Spring Valley.

Early the next morning, a man charged about $50 to one of the woman’s credit cards at a gas station on Lake Murray Boulevard. The Sheriff’s office says the man is white, has a beard, stands about 5’8″ tall and likely weighs between 130 and 150 pounds. He was driving a black sedan.

Not long later, a woman using a different credit card from the same victim’s purse racked up $440 at a Walgreens in El Cajon. She was seen driving a dark SUV, and described as white, 5’3″ tall and weighing between 100 and 125 pounds.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, they’re encouraged to call the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station at (619) 660-7090 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Information on how to send anonymous emails and mobile app tips can be found on their website.