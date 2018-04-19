× Camping for 2nd weekend of Coachella delayed by high winds

INDIO, Calif. – Festival organizers have delayed opening on-site campgrounds for the second weekend of the Coachella music festival because of high winds.

Campgrounds were scheduled to open on Thursday, but they won’t be open to campers until 3 a.m. on Friday, festival officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a severe high wind warning beginning Thursday morning and lasting through early Friday. Organizers said the campground opening could be delayed further if the winds don’t die down as predicted.

Around 40,000 concertgoers camped out for last weekend’s festival. The delayed opening of the campgrounds will likely lead to heavier traffic into Indio on Friday.

Get the latest information on campground conditions from the Coachella Music Festival website.