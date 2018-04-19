Bow-legged puppy learns to walk after month in casts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A 2-month-old German shepherd-mix dog that struggled to walk due to his bow legs was brought to a San Diego animal facility for much-needed help.

Antilles was brought to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Sante Fe in early March and had a difficult time getting around on his own. The veterinarians used stints to help correct his two front legs.

Dr. Patricia Carter said the puppy's condition could be due to overfeeding and his ligaments grew quicker than his bones.

After a month, vets removed the casts from his legs and Antilles started learning to walk again.

When the playful puppy is fully recovered, he'll be up for adoption.