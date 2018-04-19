Back room blaze damages Logan Heights church

SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out early Thursday morning in a back room of a Baptist church and Christian college in Logan Heights, authorities said.

The small blaze was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the Christian Evangelism Independent Baptist Church at 3141 Franklin Ave., San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. Crews needed just a few minutes to bring the fire under control.

Flames were contained to a back storage room where paper products and books were stored, Munoz said. The building doubles as the Booker T. Crenshaw Christian College and School Ministry.

Nobody was injured in the fire and there was no immediate indication as to why it started, Munoz said. Arson investigators were sent to investigate whether the blaze was set intentionally.

Investigators estimate it caused $50,000 worth of damage to the structure and $10,000 worth of damage to its contents.