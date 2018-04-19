339 San Diegans have died from the flu this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The Health and Human Services Agency announced this week that six more flu deaths have brought San Diego County's total to 339 fatal cases.

The particularly severe season has finally shown signs of slowing, county officials say, but not before claiming the lives of San Diegans ranging from ages 1 to 101.

Of those who died from flu-related causes this season, 224 were not vaccinated, but 114 people died despite their vaccinations.

San Diego County said that in addition to an "unusually severe" season, better reporting and tracking by the local medical community contributed to the higher-than-average death toll.