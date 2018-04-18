Woman wanted in string of crimes arrested after slow-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A woman wanted for a string of crimes across San Diego County was arrested Wednesday evening following a slow-speed pursuit.

Harbor Police detectives first spotted the woman, who is suspected of theft, burglary, property crimes and identity theft, in San Ysidro.

San Diego police officers followed the woman into Valencia Park. Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman stopped in the 5600 block of Bonita Drive and officers surrounded her car.

"They put the spike strips in front of the house. She got four flat tires ... She wouldn't come out of the car," Edna Smith told FOX 5.

Smith said officers tried to talk the woman out of her car, but the woman wouldn't give up until a police dog was sent in.

"'We won't hurt you, but if you don't come out our dogs might bite you,' Lisa Hopkins recalled officers telling the woman. "It took quite a while."

Officers took the woman into custody and said she will be booked into jail.