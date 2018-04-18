Woman sexually assaulted, robbed in South Bay park

SAN DIEGO – A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed in Otay Park Tuesday night, according to Chula Vista police.

A woman in her 20s was walking on a staircase in the park located at 1613 Albany Avenue, near Otay Elementary School, Monday around 8 p.m. when she was attacked, CVPD Detective K. Hicks. She suffered serious injuries to her face and lost consciousness.

When the woman regained consciousness, she discovered she had been sexually assaulted and robbed, according to Hicks. She flagged down a person, who called police.

Detectives said there were other people in the park shortly before and during the attack. Those people are asked to contact CVPD Family Protection Unit at 619-409-5830. Witnesses can remain anonymous by calling 619-422-8477.

A description of the person(s) involved in the attack was not released.

Police reminded people to be aware of their surroundings, use a buddy system, avoid potential distractions such as using electronics, and report suspicious activity.