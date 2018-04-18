Qualcomm begins layoffs in effort to cut $1B in costs

SAN DIEGO — Qualcomm began notifying workers of layoffs on Wednesday as part of its previously announced plan to trim $1 billion in costs, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The number of employees being let go, as well as the departments impacted, is unclear. Qualcomm declined to comment at this time. So far, it hasn’t filed a layoff notice under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, which requires 60 day heads up of mass job cuts.

The cellular technology giant employs about 13,000 workers in San Diego and 33,800 globally. Fifty-two percent of its workforce is based in the U.S. The remainder are employed overseas.

In addition to San Diego, the company has a significant number of U.S. employees in the Bay Area. Severance and other details were unavailable.