Minivan driver fell asleep before fatal crash with mountain biker, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A 58-year-old bicyclist gravely injured in a collision with a minivan on an East County road later died at a hospital, and investigators believe the driver of the van that struck him fell asleep at the wheel, authorities said today.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notifications, was riding a mountain bike eastbound on Olde Highway 80 in Flinn Springs when a 2015 Toyota Sienna traveling in the same direction drifted to the right and struck him near Flinn Spring County Park about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the minivan “fell asleep at the wheel, traveled into the bicycle lane and struck” the victim, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The CHP identified that driver as a 67-year-old Spring Valley woman, and after hitting the cyclist, the minivan crashed into a metal bus-stop sign, a mailbox and a parked Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim when paramedics arrived and took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego for treatment of life- threatening trauma. Despite “aggressive resuscitative efforts,” doctors could not save the man and he was pronounced dead at 4:17 p.m., about an hour after the crash.

The van driver wasn’t hurt. Her post-accident status was not immediately reported.