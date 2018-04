× Firefighters rescue trapped bread truck driver

SAN DIEGO –¬†Firefighters rescued the driver from the wreckage of a bread truck on Interstate 15 at Carmel Valley Wednesday morning.

The bread truck rear-ended a big rig around 5:20 a.m. on northbound I-15 at Carmel Mountain Road Wednesday morning.

The driver appeared to be alert as crews were rescuing him from the damaged box truck.

