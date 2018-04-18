30 guns are missing from Compton City Hall, and there’s a $20k reward at stake

COMPTON, Calif. — An estimated 31 guns are missing from a vault at Compton City Hall — and anyone with information on who took them stands to gain $20,000.

It’s not entirely clear when the guns went missing — according to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the guns were likely stolen between March and August of last year — but officials appear motivated to get them back.

ATF’s Los Angeles division has already offered $10,000 for information about the firearm thefts, and now the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has announced that they’ll match that offer.

In a release about the new reward total on Wednesday, ATF explained that the city had been keeping the firearms in a City Hall vault since Compton’s police department was dismantled in 2000.

When the LA Sheriff’s Department transferred the guns to a vault of their own last year, they realized that at least 23 Beretta pistols and eight Glock pistols were missing from the inventory.

Anyone with information about the missing firearms is urged to call the ATF Long Beach office at 808-265-3760.

It’s a tip that could leave the caller $20,000 richer.