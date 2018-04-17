× Woman hit, killed by armored truck in La Jolla shopping center

LA JOLLA, Calif. — A 22-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by an armored truck in a La Jolla shopping center.

Shortly after 5 p.m. in La Jolla Village Square in the 8600 block of Villa La Jolla, a Garda armored truck hit a woman, dragging her a short distance, according to San Diego police.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for major trauma to her upper body, police said. She later died of her injuries.

The woman’s name has not been released.

