SAN DIEGO– Gunnery Sgt. Derik H. Holley was killed in a helicopter crash in Imperial County, along with three Miramar-based serviceman this month.

The 33-year-old from Dayton, Ohio was a husband, father, son and brother.

Also killed in the accident were Lance Cpl. Taylor J. Conrad of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; 1st Lt. Samuel D. Phillips of Pinehurst, North Carolina; and Capt. Samuel A. Schultz of Huntington Valley, Pennsylvania.

The GoFundMe for his wife and son can be found here.