× Supervisors to vote on joining Trump sanctuary lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — Those on either side of the sanctuary state law debate made last-minute pleas to San Diego County supervisors Tuesday before the board met behind closed doors to consider whether to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the California statutes.

The board went behind closed doors after meeting in open session this morning to discuss San Diego County’s options for weighing in on the suit. Among the laws targeted by the legal action is SB 54, which limits cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Chairwoman Kristin Gaspar plans to announce the board’s decision later Tuesday afternoon. The exact time of that announcement depends on when the board finishes its business, a Gaspar spokeswoman said.

Sanctuary state advocates outnumbered supporters of the lawsuit at the meeting: 17 registered their support of Trump’s position and 62 were against it, according to Gaspar.

“The California Values Act (SB 54) does indeed exemplify the values of California,” the Rev. Beth Johnson of Palomar Unitarian Universalist Fellowship told the supervisors. “It makes our communities safer by allowing law enforcement to do their jobs by making community members feel safe to report crimes.”

Other supporters of the sanctuary laws said they offer protections for immigrant families and help keep the economy strong by recognizing the contributions of non-citizens, including their payment of taxes and their labor.

The threat of deportation causes negative mental health effects on immigrants and their families, said Janet Farrell of the San Diego Psychological Association.

“Deportation causes the breakup of families,” she said. “The California sanctuary laws give some protection to the breakup of our immigrant families without compromising the safety of the general population.”

But supporters of the lawsuit said the laws do indeed threaten public safety. Some said local police should be able to hold an undocumented immigrant who has not otherwise committed a crime.

“We are bringing in unvetted people,” said Jonathan Adler of Los Angeles. “I don’t think it’s OK for law enforcement to wait until they commit a serious crime. Maybe they’ve murdered, raped, committed a serious crime in another country.”

Eric Wood of the San Diego East County Chamber of Commerce said the laws put business owners in an uncomfortable position due to the tension between federal law and state law.

“Law enforcement should be able to work together — not in opposition to each other as this law dictates,” he said.

It remains unclear whether the all-Republican board has the votes to back the lawsuit and which specific route it would take to voice its support.

Two supervisors appear to be in favor of supporting the Trump administration’s position, two are opposed and one has not made his view public.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob has led public opposition to the laws and said she agrees with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that they are unconstitutional and undermine public safety. She said she believes the board has the majority vote needed to support the case.

Gaspar’s public views on the case have been less direct, though it appears she’s opposed to the laws.

Two supervisors have indicated they’re opposed to joining the suit: Greg Cox, who said sheriff’s deputies “should not be forced to carry out immigration duties,” and Ron Roberts.

But Roberts was not at Tuesday’s meeting due to a “long-planned trip.” The decision then could rest on the shoulders of Supervisor Bill Horn, who has not made public his views. Horn represents North County’s conservative District 4 and has expressed conservative views on immigration in the past. He is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

Horn’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the subject.

Local governments in recent weeks have taken varying approaches to weighing in on the sanctuary state case, from resolutions to voting to file lawsuits themselves.

The city council in San Juan Capistrano, for instance, recently passed a resolution against SB 54. Resolutions are largely symbolic statements of a government’s stance.

Aliso Viejo, Escondido and Mission Viejo are among the cities whose leaders have voted to file amicus briefs in support of the Trump administration’s position. Such briefs are often submitted by those who have an interest in a court case but are not parties in the lawsuit.

The deadline to file a “friend of the court” brief in this case has since passed.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted last month to join the lawsuit, while the Huntington Beach City Council voted recently to file its own suit.

The Los Alamitos City Council voted on Monday night to “exempt” the city from the sanctuary laws.

“We want to do something more than a resolution, or at least I personally do, because that’s seemingly meaningless,” Gaspar told Fox News. “We’ll be working in closed session with our legal team to really explore any and all options that we have as a county to provide meaningful input into this lawsuit.”

National attention turned to San Diego County as its leaders are considering whether to become the second county to weigh in on the lawsuit.

The vote could be a defining moment in the political career of Gaspar, who is running in a closely watched congressional race in a district that Hillary Clinton carried with just over 50 percent of the vote.

The Republican incumbent in the 49th District, Rep. Darrell Issa of Vista, is not seeking reelection. In 2016, he narrowly defeated Democrat Doug Applegate, who is among the candidates facing off against Gaspar in the June primary.